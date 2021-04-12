A staple of agriculture in Monroe County passed away late last month and he is being remembered by those who knew him.
Robert “Bob” Lee Sliger passed away at his home on March 21 at the age of 82.
Sliger was born on Sept. 4, 1938 in Ten Mile at the Sewee Creek Angus Farm to Joe and Viola Sliger.
He obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree at Tennessee Tech and his Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee.
Sliger began working for the University of Tennessee Extension Service in 1966 as a special agent in test demonstration, working a four-county area including Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk counties.
During that time, he met Barbara Faye Delay, a young home agent also employed by the University of Tennessee. In 1969, the couple married and made their home in Madisonville when Sliger was appointed the Monroe County UT extension agent.
Sliger served as the extension agent for Monroe County for nearly 40 years, as he started on May 15, 1969 and retired on June 30, 2009. There was a four-year stint where Sliger worked as a banker, from March 1, 1975 to March 1, 1979.
Sliger received recognition for honors such as being named the National Outstanding Young Agent of the Year by the National Association of County Agents in 1973 and being named Monroe County Outstanding Citizen of the Year in 2006 before retiring in 2009.
“Agriculture lost a real public servant. He was a friend, a mentor, a dedicated UT Extension agent and really willing to help anybody,” Monroe County Cattlemen’s Association (MCCA) President Dr. Hugh McCampbell said. “He was just a peach of a guy to work with.”
McCampbell described Sliger as “the type of gentleman that you would want to introduce to your mother or your wife.”
Sliger was also devoted to his job, McCampbell noted.
“Always dedicated, conscientious and easy to work with, Bob worked long hours as our county agent, often being easiest to reach at his office as late as 7 p.m., or even up towards 9 p.m. or so. Many folks in Monroe County have a story to tell along those lines, to tell how he helped them in the past with whatever problem they had,” he said.
McCampbell noted that Sliger’s dedication and innovation really stood out to him.
“He started a bull leasing program that really improved the genetics of cattle,” McCampbell said. “He was really dedicated to working for agriculture. He could see the work that needed to be done and he knew he had to implement things ... Any county would have loved to have him as their extension agent.”
McCampbell added that Sliger was “instrumental in establishing Holstein steer sales at the East Tennessee Livestock Center (in Sweetwater), which continue today. That market has developed so much that producers bring their Holstein steers from at least seven states, including as far away as Florida, because of the attraction of buyers to the sales here.”
He noted there is a scholarship available to graduating high school seniors, people who completed their freshman year of college majoring in agriculture and those who are the child or grandchild of someone who is in the MCCA named the Robert Lee Sliger Memorial Scholarship.
“Donations to the scholarship are always welcome,” he expressed. “Donations can be made by sending donations to Monroe County Cattlemen’s Association Treasurer John Wiggins at address 2361 Niles Ferry Road, Madisonville, TN 37354 or by calling Monroe County Agent Johnathan Rhea at his office number 423-442-2433 or myself at 423-836-6016.”
