The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department and Kiwanis Club of Athens have teamed up to provide Athens citizens a “Virtual Halloween Costume Contest” and “Explore ‘BOO’tiful Athens Virtual Scavenger Hunt” events, while still being safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Virtual Halloween Costume Contest will have age categories of 0-5, 6-12 and 13 and up. Those wishing to participate will need to go to the City of Athens Parks and Recreation website, www.cityofathenstn.com/parks and click on the link for the costume contest.
Once inside the link, the picture of the contest entrant wearing their costume can be posted there and the recreation staff will compile them for judging. As tradition holds, the Kiwanis Club members will vote on their top three winners in each category.
The costume contest submissions are open from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1. Judging will take place on Nov. 2 and announcements of prize winners will be on Nov. 3.
All prizes may be claimed at Athens Municipal Building.
The Explore “BOO”tiful Athens Virtual Scavenger Hunt is a family-style bingo card that encourages kids to find fall and Halloween items around their own household, city parks and Downtown attractions. The participant will take a picture of themselves doing each activity while completing one full line to achieve Bingo.
With the help of a parent or guardian, the participants must then visit the City of Athens Parks and Recreation website and click on the link for the Virtual Scavenger Hunt. Inside that link, post the appropriate pictures matching their location on the webpage to receive credit for the Bingo.
All who complete Bingo will be entered into a random draw that will award four participants with grand prizes. The scavenger hunt will run now until Nov. 1. Announcements of prize winners will be on Nov. 2.
“We have enjoyed all the different ways we have held our costume contest over the years, from our Regional Park events to Tennessee Wesleyan campus and to Downtown; but this year will surely be a little different with going virtual,” Program Coordinator Brianna Baker said. “We still want to host a fun and safe Halloween event for our citizens, so we got a little creative. During the pandemic, we have been busy completing projects in our parks. The scavenger hunt is just a small way to get you out to see our improvements while still providing plenty of opportunities to stay safe and participate from home.”
