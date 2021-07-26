Officials with the McMinn Senior Activity Center have announced a plan to provide fresh, healthy and filling meals to those in need.
Participants in the home-delivered meals program will receive one meal a day Monday through Friday. Professionally trained and screened volunteers deliver meals directly to participants or their loved one’s door.
“Our delivery teams treat your loved one with courtesy and respect, and provide a familiar and friendly face to check-in on loved ones at home,” stated a news release from the senior center.
To be eligible for home-delivered meals through the program, participants must:
• Live in McMinn County
• Be at least 60 years of age
“Our menus offer balanced meals to meet each participant’s nutritional needs, including foods containing protein, dairy and starch, as well as fruits and vegetables,” the release continued.
If anyone is concerned about access to food in the home, the McMinn Senior Activity Center in partnership with the Southeast Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability offer home delivery service of nutritious, hot meals.
Contact the senior center at 423-745-6830 to inquire about how to qualify for the meal program or to express interest in volunteering as a driver.
