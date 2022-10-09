The McMinn Senior Activity Center is partnering with Walmart to hold a flu shot clinic at the center on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
The event will take place at 205 McMinn Avenue in Athens from noon to 1 p.m. Call 423-745-6830 to sign up.
Staff from Walmart Pharmacy will be on hand to administer vaccinations to all area residents. You do not have to be a senior citizen to benefit from this service. Immunizations will be available for individuals seven years of age and older. A parent or legal guardian of children ages 7-17 must be present to sign flu shot forms. Most insurance plans will cover the cost of the flu vaccination. All ages welcome. Bring all of your insurance cards.
•
The McMinn County Election Commission machine techs and Harp Enterprise will be setting and testing voting machines for the Nov. 8 elections, early voting and election day, on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. in both the Blue Room and conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
The Election Commission will be reviewing the zero machine tapes at the meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces leaf vacuum season:
Loose leaf collection routes will begin on Monday, Nov. 7, at 7 a.m. If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Do not place leaves around or behind obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstacle.
Do not place leaves on water meter lids, sewer caps, manhole covers, or sewer clean out plugs. Placing leaves on utility covers may cause damage to the leaf vacuum equipment and delay service to residents.
Additionally, leaves will not be picked up on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working or to find out your zone, visit www.athenstn.gov/publicworks
As an alternative and for faster service, you are encouraged to bag your leaves and the Public Works Department will collect them on the regular brush/junk route.
If you have any further questions about leaf season, call the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Etowah Carnegie Library will be serving lunch to children under 18 during October break.
Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. from Monday, Oct. 10, through through Friday, Oct. 14, and on Monday, Oct. 17. Meals are provided by the Athens YMCA.
For more information about library programs, call 423-263-9475 or visit www.etowahlibrary.com
•
The Hope Center in Athens is recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Purple Thursday on Thursday, Oct. 20.
Participants are asked to wear purple on that day in honor of domestic violence survivors and then share photos of themselves, friends, family and co-workers on Facebook and Instagram with #PurpleThursday and tagging The Hope Center.
The Hope Center is also asking that participants send their photos to presswoodk99@thehopecenterinc.com so they can be shared on the center’s social media.
For more information, call Kellie Presswood at 423-745-5289.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be open on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens, on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and 25. Refills at 3 p.m. and doctor visits at 3:30 p.m.
The Good Faith Clinic is primary health care for residents of McMinn and Meigs counties, ages 18-64, who do not have any form of medical insurance, including TennCare.
•
The Etowah Arts & Crafts Festival was postponed due to the incoming hurricane.
As a result, the Friends of the Etowah Carnegie Library are postponing their special book sale, as well.
The original date for the sale was Saturday, Oct. 1. Details will be released when a new date has been set.
•
The McMinn County NAACP is hosting a forum for Athens City Council candidates and Athens City School Board candidates on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Athens City Middle School, located at 200 Keith Lane in Athens.
The event is open to the public and will begin at 6 p.m.
All eligible candidates for Athens City Council and Athens City School Board have been invited to attend. Each candidate who attends will have the opportunity to present his/her platform to the audience.
Athens city residents who are eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election are encouraged to attend this forum. Guests will have the opportunity to submit written questions and hear responses from the candidates.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are the sidewalk and parking spaces 5 and 6, and the loading zone on Jackson Street, from Green Street to Madison Avenue. This closure will last until Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:30 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for building remodeling. This closing is continuous throughout the project.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The McMinn County High School Band Boosters will be selling chargrilled hamburgers at all home football games this season.
The goal of this fundraiser is to remove band/color guard fees for all students who would like to participate in the program.
The Kiwanis Club of Athens paid for the grill to facilitate this fundraiser.
