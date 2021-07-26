The power rates in the local area will see a slight dip in the upcoming month.
Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers will see a “very slight” reduction in cost during August, according to EUB General Manager Harold Masengil, as the average residential rate will drop 0.28%. That comes to a 38 cent reduction.
For Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers, the rate will decrease from the current $0.09282 to $0.09254 cents per kilowatt hour as TVA’s “summer rates” continue.
AUB officials noted that summertime can be a high energy-use time for most customers who run systems to keep them cool.
“This is the third month of the summer rate season, so we’ll only have one more after this. The slight difference in the August rate compared to July’s can be seen in fuel cost adjustment from TVA,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
TVA’s summer rate period runs from June through September and represents the highest base rate of the year, at $0.07281.
The fuel charge for August is $0.01973 per kilowatt hour compared to $0.02001 in July.
“It’s that time of year, when power bills go up because we have the summer rates and everyone’s usage of power goes up compared to fall and spring. But we are lucky not to be in the situation folks out west find themselves in, with temperatures easily topping 100 degrees and little rain,” Scarbrough said.
Still, this is the time of year when air conditioners and fans run a lot to keep homes cool and that drives electric bills up, he said.
“Just do all you can to stick with the summertime protocols in your home. You can stay cool while keeping your bills in check,” Scarbrough added.
To ease the sticker shock of summertime cooling bills, Scarbrough suggested several tips:
• Bump the thermostat to 75 degrees. “Sixty-nine degrees feels great, but it will result in considerably more energy use and a notably higher cooling bill,” he said.
• Check all doors and windows to ensure they are completely closed at all times.
• Use weather stripping on doors and windows to preserve cooled air.
• Use curtains, awnings or other coverings for windows to reduce solar heat gain from the sun.
• Ceiling fans can help circulate cooled air throughout the house.
About 83 cents of every dollar that AUB’s power division collects go to TVA for wholesale power.
