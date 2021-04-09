The McMinn County FFA Greenhouse will open Saturday, April 10 and April 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m; and Wednesday, April 14, 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The greenhouse features an assortment of vegetables, flowers, herbs, and hanging baskets. Six packs are $3 each; full flats are $15 each; and single potted plants are $3 each. All proceeds will benefit the McMinn County High School Ag Department and FFA Chapter.
The greenhouse is located on the campus of McMinn County High School off Dennis Street. Inquiries should be sent to brittany.davis@mcminnschools.com
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following Facebook Live programs this week:
• Tuesday at 4 p.m.: Sinking Eggs STEM Activity
• Thursday at 4 p.m.: Music-themed Storytime with Craft
Grab and go craft packets for the month of April are available for pick up at the library while supplies last. There are no programs at the library.
•
April’s teens and adults self-care program is planting wildflowers. Grab and go bags are available at the library while supplies last.
Also, the Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will meet on Friday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has announced new artwork is now on display provided by Community Artist League Artist Air Moe (aka Max Ortiz). A graffiti artist, his artwork will be on display at the library through May.
The Community Artist League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The playground at Cook Park, located at 414 Cook Drive in Athens, will be closed to the public
until further notice.
This closure is due to damage that occurred on March 10 caused by an automobile incident. The department advises that the closed area is fenced and marked with area closed signs. The area is unsafe to enter due to structural issues and citizens must stay outside the fenced areas for their own safety. The remainder of the park remains open during this time.
“This will be an extended closure as we go through the process of certifying the condition of the equipment to ensure the long-term safety of our citizens,” said Austin Fesmire, director of Parks and Recreation. “I personally ask everyone to stay behind the fenced area, for their own safety, until we have determined the extent of the damage and work through the process of getting this repaired.”
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, opt. 3.
•
E.G. Fisher Public Library is now offering evening hours on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday nights until 7 p.m.
The interior of the library is open and all checkout, computer, printing, faxing services will be available. All patrons, ages five and up are required to wear a mask. Disposable and reusable masks are available for all patrons. The total number of patrons in the building will be limited to 10 and visits will be limited to one hour. Curbside pickup remains available and is encouraged.
Current operating hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information, visit fisherlibrary.org or call 423-745-7782.
•
The 75th Annual Awards Meeting, sponsored by the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, has been moved to April 22.
The event will be at The Barn at Faith Farms starting at 5:30 p.m. Each year at the event, the chamber honors members of the community with various awards.
Tickets are now on sale and available for purchase at the Chamber of Commerce Office, located at 13 North Jackson Street, or by phone at 745-0334.
