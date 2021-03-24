The Chattanooga Area Food Bank is announcing five food distributions on Saturday, March 27 in Tennessee and Georgia, with one of them set for Englewood.
The food distributions will serve individuals and families who need food assistance in Hamilton County, McMinn County, Marion County in Tennessee and in Gordon County and Murray County in Georgia. Distributions are on a first-come, first-serve basis with pre-packaged food items and fresh produce. Anyone facing food insecurity can seek and receive food at the Mobile Pantry distributions.
In McMinn County, the distribution will be held at the Englewood Fire Department on 107 Carroll Street in Englewood from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
“The pandemic presented complex economic challenges to our community. We are responding by bringing food into the communities of our families who need us and aggressively scaling our work to continue to solve hunger today, tomorrow and in the future,” said Melissa Blevins, president and CEO of the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. “Our work is far from over, the need for food assistance is an undeniable reality and we are deeply grateful for the support that enables us respond to our neighbors who struggle to access the nourishment of a meal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.