On Friday, local residents will have a chance to protect their health while benefiting a charitable cause.
Starr Regional Medical Center has announced it is offering flu shots to area residents on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7 a.m. until noon as a fundraiser for the Friendly Fellow Club’s annual Christmas basket program.
The flu shots will be completely free, but donations are encouraged and all proceeds will go toward the Friendly Fellow Club, which provides nearly 500 food baskets to those in need each year. The shots will be available in the main lobby of SRMC’s Athens campus.
“The hospital’s annual flu shot fundraiser is a great way to support the Friendly Fellow Club and protect yourself against the flu,” Friendly Fellow Club member Max Scarbrough said. “Thanks to the support of local organizations such as Starr Regional Medical Center and members of our community, the Friendly Fellow Club is able to continue its tradition of providing baskets of food to numerous families in our community for Christmas.”
Flu shots are available to anyone age 18 or older. SRMC officials encourage parents to take their children to a pediatrician to receive a flu shot. Anyone who is unable to walk into the lobby can have a nurse come to their vehicle to administer the shot if a family member comes into the lobby to let officials know.
“It is important to get a vaccination every year, not only to keep yourself healthy, but also to protect those around you,” SRMC CPR Coordinator and event co-coordinator Melody Anderson, LPN, said. The flu vaccine is the best form of prevention against the flu. We encourage our community members to take part in this event to minimize their risk for flu while supporting our friends and neighbors in need this holiday season.”
For more information about the Friendly Fellow flu shot event, call Anderson at (423) 744-3151 or Joy Daniels at (423) 744-3249.
