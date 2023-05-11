The County Commission’s Budget Committee will meet on Monday, May 15, at 6 p.m. in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the initial proposed revenue and requested expenditures for the FY 2023-2024 budget with the Budget Committee.
The Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 16, at 5 p.m in the conference room of the McMinn County Courthouse. The Commission will conduct any election business to legally come before the board.
The Library Board will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.
ATHENS
The City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 16, at 6 p.m. in the Burkett Witt Council Chambers at Athens City Hall.
ETOWAH
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the library. The meeting is open to the public.
NIOTA
The Planning Commission will have a called meeting on Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m. at the Community Building. The agenda will include accepting the final plat for the first section of the Crescent Ridge housing development.
RICEVILLE
The Utility District Board of Directors will conduct a regular meeting on Thursday, May 18, at 8:30 a.m. at the main office.
