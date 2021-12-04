The Cleveland-Athens Cotillion has announced a combined event for this year’s annual Holly Ball, as debutantes from both 2020 and 2021 will be presented at the event.
The 2020 class of debutantes were unable to be presented in the normal fashion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following are the debutantes who are set to attend the event:
2020 Debutantes
• Caroline Olivia Balmer is the daughter of Lori and James E. Balmer II. She is the granddaughter of Joanne Balmer Swafford, the late James E. Balmer and the late Daniel and June Huskins.
Caroline Balmer is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Caroline Balmer is a member of Chi Omega Sorority and is majoring in exercise science with minors in biology and chemistry.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Brandon Mitchell Balmer.
• Mary Frances Holland Cox is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Martin Walker, Jr. and Dr. Charles Boggess Cox. She is the granddaughter of Barry Willis and the late Susan Willis, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Buell Cox.
Mary Frances Cox is a graduate of McMinn County High School and currently attends Sewanee, University of the South. She is a member of Phi Kappa Epsilon Sorority and is majoring in international and global studies with a minor in politics.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by Andrew David Sullins.
• Isabella Grace Ingram is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Wayne Ingram. She is the granddaughter of Mary Holloway and the late David Holloway, Carolyn Ingram and Jerry Franitza, Ron and Ruth Ingram.
Isabella Ingram is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Chi Omega Sorority and majoring in secondary education English.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by Michael James Moultrie.
• Caroline Taylor Parker is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Danny Lee Parker. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Robert F. Taylor and the late Lois Randall Taylor, and Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth H. Hunter.
Caroline Parker is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority and is majoring in child and family studies.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brothers, Joseph Austin Parker and Staff Sgt. Rylan Chance Parker.
• Charlsey Grace Sullivan is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Julian Sullivan III. She is the granddaughter of the late Rev. and Mrs. Charles Edward Lippse, the late Samuel Julian Sullivan Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sain.
She is a graduate of Baylor School and currently attends The University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Charlsey Sullivan is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and is majoring in nursing.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Samuel Julian Sullivan IV.
2021 Debutantes
• Josie Broughton Collins is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Mountain and Joseph Donald Collins. She is the granddaughter of Judy Biggs and the late Tom Biggs, and Mr. and Mrs. Joe Collins.
Josie Collins is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends Cleveland State Community College, where she is majoring in marketing.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Trent Joseph Collins.
• Liv Jordan Davis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kolo (Chip) Lynn Davis II. She is the granddaughter of Roy Schisler, the late Wanda Schisler, Carol Davis Schultz, and the late Lynn Davis.
Liv Davis is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends Lee University, where she is majoring in marketing.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Kolo Lynn Davis, III.
• Camille Suzanne Luttrell is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery Allen Walker. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Thompson and Joann Luttrell.
Camille Luttrell is a graduate of McMinn County High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Sigma Kappa Sorority and is majoring in English (professional writing) and political science (public policy).
She will be presented by Jeffery Allen Walker and escorted by her cousin, Evan Heller Boudousquie.
• Ellie Grayson Mills is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elvin Lamar Mills. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Arthur Cotter and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Ray Harris, Jr.
Ellie Mills graduated from Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority and is majoring in pre-professional biology.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by Burns Michael Meagher.
• Lydia Elise Mitchell is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brian Christopher Mitchell. She is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Goddard and Dr. and Mrs. Don Mitchell and the late Judy Acker Mitchell.
Lydia Mitchell is a graduate of Walker Valley High School and currently attends Belmont University, where she is a biology major with a minor in music performance.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Evan Connor Mitchell.
• Abbey Reed Petty is the daughter of Christy Holden Petty and Ralph Emerson Petty, Jr. She is the granddaughter of Johnny and Kay Holden, George and Donna Byrd, Barbara Hill and Ralph Petty, Sr.
Abbey Reed is a graduate of Baylor School and currently attends The College of Charleston, where she is a marketing major.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, Emerson Holden Petty.
• Caroline Emily Shaver is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael James Shaver. She is the granddaughter of Nancy Dixon and George Dixon and James Ray Shaver and the late Grace Shaver.
Caroline Shaver is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She is a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority and is majoring in early childhood educations.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by Benjamin August Petre.
• Gabrielle Marie Thompson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Stinson Thompson. She is the granddaughter of James Thompson, the late Patricia Thompson, Trudy Arntz, and the late Egon Lohan.
Gabrielle Thompson is a graduate of Girls Preparatory School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. She is a member of Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority and is majoring in nursing.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by Jackson Payne Snodgrass.
• Mary Grant Woodruff is the daughter of Jill Norton Woodruff and Grant Michael Woodruff. She is the granddaughter of Judy S. Norton and the late William Norton and John and Sybil Woodruff.
Mary Grant Woodruff is a graduate of Cleveland High School and currently attends the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a member of Chi Omega Sorority and is majoring in human resource management.
She will be presented by her father and escorted by her brother, William John Woodruff.
