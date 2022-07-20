The financial numbers are back from the most recent fiscal year for the City of Athens and it shows growth despite the inflation numbers spiking this year.
During Tuesday night’s regular Athens City Council meeting, Finance Director Mike Keith reported the numbers from fiscal year 2021-2022, which just ended on June 30. He compared those numbers to those from fiscal year 2020-2021 and noted that the city saw increases in revenue and sales tax.
In 2022, the city saw $429,000 more revenue than the previous year, Keith said.
“That’s a combination of a couple of different things,” he explained, noting that local option sales tax collection was up around $417,000, property tax collections were up $291,000 and state sales tax revenue was up $201,000.
He also pointed out that gross receipts tax, which is collected from businesses, was up $85,000.
“We were glad to see that number,” he said. “That’s a pretty significant increase year to year and last year it was up also. It could be because of the construction contracts that have been going on.”
Over the course of the year, local sales tax revenue went up 5%.
“Some months have been up and some months have been kind of even, so we’ve had more months that exceeded last year,” he said. “State sales tax continues to amaze us.”
He noted that state sales tax is up between 13% and 14% from the previous fiscal year.
He also noted that city officials are keeping an eye on inflation numbers as they continue to rise.
“We’re concerned about how it hits us at home, but we’re also concerned about how it hits us here,” he said. “As inflation goes up, sales tax revenues in a sense do go up, if people buy the same quantity of stuff. But as inflation goes up, a lot of times the quantities don’t meet what they were before.”
Last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that the Consumer Price Index had risen 1.3% in June, with gas, food and shelter being the hardest hit. Prices rose by 1% in May.
The bureau report noted that prices have risen 9.1% over the past 12 months.
“We got ideas that maybe inflation was settling down and then we see the numbers just a few days ago that surprised everyone,” Keith said. “We will continue to monitor that from the city side.”
However, he did note that he has seen gas prices begin to drop some.
