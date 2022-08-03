Englewood Rural Fire Chief Billy Roach has been named Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.
Roach stated he was excited to be announced as this year’s winner.
“This is a great honor to be named volunteer fire chief of the year,” Roach said. “I don’t do this for the rewards, I do this to serve the community, and I’m proud to serve our community. This is a great honor.”
Roach has been with the Englewood Rural Fire Department for 40 years and hopes to continue to serve the community with the department.
“The fire department has always been an important part of me growing up in the community here,” Roach said. “I have put a lot of time and effort in this through the years and it is nice to know that the Englewood Fire Department is recognized as a good fire department in the state and that other chiefs know that you do the job and appreciate what you do.”
He stated that the morale of the fire department has increased with him being named volunteer chief of the year.
“They are pleased,” Roach said, referring to the other firefighters at the department. “I have the greatest bunch of men and women and it is nice to get recognition for them. They work and put in a lot of hours that people don’t see.”
He reflected on his past to when he first joined the department and stated that he didn’t originally expect to be as involved as he currently is.
“A couple of my best friends were on the fire department and when I first got on I had told them that I didn’t plan on being that active and would just answer calls whenever I could,” he said. “I got to where I liked it and I enjoyed doing this. My dad was a volunteer here at Englewood and my uncle, Franklin Roach, worked full-time at Athens and several other family members worked in fire service and I just got to where I enjoyed it.”
Roach stated his current goal is to increase the fire department’s training and memberships in Englewood and the entire county.
“We are trying to start special operations teams for McMinn County, Athens City and Etowah City to handle the emergencies for the county because we are tasked with handling anything that comes up,” he noted.
The treasurer of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association Edward Phillips stated this was the first year the state named a volunteer fire chief of the year in addition to their usual fire chief of the year.
“We have many departments that are volunteer or a combination of volunteer and paid in the State of Tennessee,” Phillips said. “We felt like we needed to have a paid chief of the year and a volunteer chief of the year.”
The nominees are brought about by members and those names go to a committee of past presidents of fire chiefs to select the chief of the year.
“Chief Roach was selected due to his really heavy involvement in the Tennessee Fire Chiefs and the Fire Service of McMinn County. He has served as the mutual aid coordinator to help coordinate all of the fire departments in McMinn County to make sure they are working with Tri-State Mutual Aid. He also helps the statewide mutual aid and he has also been heavily involved in getting McMinn County involved in a grant to help recruit and retain volunteers, so there is just a lot of reasons as to why he was selected to be the first volunteer fire chief.”
Phillips expressed his pride in Roach for all of his efforts he has conducted for the fire department.
“He is a personal friend of mine and even though I wasn’t involved in the selection, I am very proud of him,” Phillips said. “He exemplifies the kind of volunteer fire chiefs we need in the state.”
Roach expressed his gratitude to his family for the support they have given him over the years during his service as a firefighter.
“I really appreciate my wife, son and family,” he said. “I have sacrificed a lot of time having to put the fire department ahead of them a few times and I appreciate my dad, mom and all my sisters — they have always supported me and I just really appreciate my family, friends and the community.”
