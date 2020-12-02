The Etowah Carnegie Library will have a Facebook Live Storytime featuring “The Polar Express” on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 4 p.m. Grab and go packets are available for pick up at the library. Supplies are limited.
If you have any questions, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
The annual Jimmy Liner Memorial Christmas Parade is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Athens.
Application forms and guidelines are available at the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce, located at 13 N. Jackson Street; by calling 745-0334; or by emailing julie@athenschamber.org
No entries will be accepted after Tuesday, Dec. 1. The parade theme this year is “Home for the Holidays.”
All organizations, churches, businesses and industries are invited to participate.
•
The Etowah Christmas Parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.
The back streets will be blocked around 5-5:30 p.m. Highway 411 will be blocked at 6:30 p.m.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Eureka Trail Running the Rails Virtual 5K will be held until Dec. 6.
Registration fee is $25 per participant; beanies and runners’ gloves are guaranteed for the first 75 registrants. Interested walkers, runners, and biking participants will register online at www.cityofathenstn.com/parks
Medals will be given to participants who email their timed runs to recreation@athenstn.gov
A screenshot or picture of tracking apps or mile markers will be accepted. All participants will be eligible for a grand prize drawing.
“The 5K will be done at the racer’s own time starting on Nov. 26,” said Brianna Baker, Program Coordinator.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces that Fisher Field, located at 211 East Tellico Avenue, will be closed for renovations until Feb. 1, 2021. The purpose of this renovation is for the installation of a grass infield.
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
•
The E.G. Fisher Public Library will now be open until 7 p.m. every Thursday. All regular library services will be available during these and all other operating hours: Monday through Wednesday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday — 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
•
Athens Public Works Department loose leaf collection routes are currently ongoing.
If you would like your leaves to be collected, rake them three to five feet from the edge of the road as soon as they fall to the ground. Do not place leaves in the road, in drainage ditches, or on sidewalks. Doing so creates hazards for motorists and pedestrians, and risks clogging up storm drains that could result in flooding.
In areas where there are sidewalks, leaves should be placed behind the sidewalk and leaf crews will pick them up. Also, do not place leaves on or around obstacles such as mailboxes, trees, fences, poles, yard decorations and vehicles. Leaf piles around or behind obstacles will not be picked up by the leaf crews, as the leaf vacuum may potentially damage the obstruction or the equipment.
The city will not pick up leaves on a call-in basis. Leaf crews will work in specified zones throughout the city. Once they complete a zone, they will move on to the next zone in the series. Once crews complete all zones once, they will start back at the first zone and go through all zones a second time.
For information on which zone the leaf crews are currently working, or to find out your zone, call the leaf hotline at 423-744-2776 or visit www.cityofa thenstn.com/publicworks for more information. To view the leaf season map visit http://www.cityo fathenstn.com/public works/leafseason.html
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
