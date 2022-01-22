MCMINN COUNTY
The following meetings that were originally scheduled for Jan. 17 will now be held on Monday, Jan. 24, in the Blue Room of the McMinn County Courthouse: Emergency Services Committee — 6:30 p.m.; Beer Board — 7:15 p.m.; County Commission — 7:30 p.m.
Library Board will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at E.G. Fisher Public Library, located at 1289 Ingleside Avenue in Athens. This meeting is open to the public.
ETOWAHUtilities Board will meet on Monday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center.
A special called meeting of the Beer Board will be held on Monday, Jan. 24, at 6:30 p.m. at the Etowah Community Center. This meeting will be followed by the regular monthly meeting of the City Commission.
