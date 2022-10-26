An Atlanta Braves legend will be the featured speaker for the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce next year.
Chamber Executive Director Rob Preston has announced that former Braves third baseman Chipper Jones will be the speaker at the 2023 annual chamber benefit.
The event is set to take place Saturday, June 24, 2023 at McMinn County High School. Tickets will go on sale soon, but those interested can secure their spot now with a table or Gold Sponsorship.
Jones was a third baseman who spent his entire 19-year MLB career playing for the Atlanta Braves and all 23 years as a professional baseball player in the Braves organization.
He was the first overall pick of the club in the 1990 MLB Draft. Jones is an eight-time All-Star, the 1999 National League MVP and 2008 National League Batting Champion.
When his career was finished, Jones had amassed the most RBIs in the history of baseball for a third baseman and stands as the only switch hitter in the history of baseball to finish his career with a .300 batting average, .400 on base percentage and .500 slugging percentage, all while hitting 468 home runs.
He retired in 2012 and, after being raised in Pierson, Fla. and attending high school at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, he lives in Atlanta with his wife and family.
