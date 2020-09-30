The Decatur Wellness and Rehabilitation Center recently held a fishing event for its residents.
According to Activities Director Tamara May, the event was requested by several of the male residents at the center.
“We have a couple of men here who really wanted to go out and go fishing over the summer, however due to COVID we have not been able to allow that to happen,” May said prior to the event. “I thought since I can’t take them out to go fishing so let’s bring the fishing here to them.”
She believed the event was important for the quality of life of the residents at the center.
“We strive to make our residents’ dreams and wishes come true and a lot of them are outside people who grew up working on farms and doing outdoor/nature types of things,” noted May. “They have their choice of activities because they know what they like to do ... whenever they voice their suggestions or opinions to me I try to make it happen because if it is important to them then it is important to me.”
Quality of life for the occupants of the center is especially important to May due to the center not allowing visitors.
“The event was an overall success,” May said. “It went really well.”
May had previously reached out to the community in an effort to acquire donations to help make the event possible.
“We had quite a few people reach out to us and loan us some fishing poles along with some bait and tackle,” she stated. “We had a big response from the community.”
According to May, the residents loved the event.
“We were able to pull it off and they had a lot of fun,” she expressed. “We had a total of 15 fish that actually came from a fish hatchery that was more than willing to help us.”
May admired the support the center received from those who helped make the fishing event possible.
“I really want to express how much we appreciate everybody from all the surrounding counties that helped us with our fishing event,” conveyed May. “Our residents really did have a good time fishing.”
With the success of the fishing event, May stated they are planning a drive-thru trick-or-treat for the surrounding counties.
“Family, friends and community members can decorate their cars, bring their children — which we encourage to dress up if they want to — and they can just drive through where we will have our residents sitting outside and our staff will be handing out bags of candy,” she said. “That will be on Oct. 30 starting at 6 p.m. and will go until 7:30 p.m. or until the candy is gone.”
The residents are looking forward to the upcoming Halloween event.
“We have some (residents) that are already wanting to start working on costumes to wear,” said May. “They are really looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.