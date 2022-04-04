A McMinn County man is in critical condition at a regional hospital after allegedly pointing a firearm at McMinn County sheriff’s deputies over the weekend.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said that officers were dispatched to a complaint of loud music and gunshots at a residence on County Road 116 near Riceville on Sunday and they arrived to investigate the complaint.
“It was at that point the male suspect approached the officers with a firearm, which he pointed at them,” Guy said. “The three officers gave warning, but the suspect did not stop, which resulted in two of the officers discharging their firearms to defend themselves. The preliminary investigation supports the officers’ actions.”
According to Guy, the suspect was struck by the officers’ shots and the deputies then called for an ambulance and administered life saving measures.
The suspect was taken to a regional hospital where he remained in critical condition. Both officers were unharmed.
Guy noted that the officers were placed on leave with pay per standard policy. The 10th Judicial District Attorney’s office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were requested by the sheriff’s office to investigate the incident, which is also standard policy.
“This incident shows how dangerous the job of law enforcement continues to be,” Guy explained. “A simple loud noise complaint, which is normally handled peacefully, escalated into a deadly force encounter for my officers. They acted professionally and I’m glad they went home safely. We regret the actions of the suspect and our prayers are for his family and for his recovery.”
