An Athens Fire Department firefighter received recognition for his efforts during last week’s regular city council meeting.
AFD Battalion Chief Chad Ramsey was named the City of Athens’ Employee of the Quarter during the meeting, receiving a certificate and cash award.
City Manager C. Seth Sumner made the announcement, noting that employees of the quarter are nominated by employees of the city.
“This is not for department heads, this is our folks who are out there on the front lines day in and day out,” he said. “If their fellow employees see something that stands out to them, they make a note of it and share it with human relations.”
Ramsey was chosen, Sumner explained, because he exhibits “leadership, dedication, honesty, integrity, compassion and diplomacy” on the job.
“This employee is all these things and more,” Sumner said. “His love of the fire department is evident by the way he works behind the scenes.”
Sumner added that Ramsey is a very willing worker when something needs to be done.
“He’s always willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done — he is a leader by example,” Sumner noted. “He’s always willing to listen and offer support — he is our go-to person.”
An example of Ramsey’s willingness to aid with whatever comes up was exhibited this past Christmas season.
“He was tasked with creating a holiday video for the City of Athens, showcasing our fire and police departments,” Sumner explained. “We picked one of the most difficult songs out there and left him to come up with a plan. It was a big task that would take many hours to complete.”
But that didn’t stop Ramsey, Sumner noted.
“He did not disappoint us — he did the majority of the work and did not accept any credit,” the city manager said. “He was also involved in the grant writing process in the fire department’s request for more funding to send firefighters to EMT school.”
Sumner said Ramsey’s work ethic is highlighted by what he has going on outside of his job as well.
“He does all that while continuing his education and raising a family,” Sumner said. “It’s employees like this who encourage us to do a better job.”
After Ramsey was announced, he thanked those he works with and looked ahead to continuing his work.
“I appreciate the support of my chief and also Mr. Sumner,” Ramsey said. “We’ve got a lot more to accomplish and I look forward to working with you guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.