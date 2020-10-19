The Community Action Group of Englewood (C.A.G.E.) will be hosting their annual Dining with the Dead event this year.
The event is currently scheduled to take place on Nov. 7 starting at 5 p.m.
“Dining with the Dead is really a living history presentation,” said C.A.G.E. representative Gail Anderson. “It is just a dinner in the evening next to the cemetery that delivers a history presentation that celebrates a lot of local heroes from the civil war.”
Actors from C.A.G.E. will dress up as some of the “local heroes” from the war to share that individual’s story with the patrons who attend.
“Most of us know about the big names in the Civil War, but we may not about the local people who were in a lot of battles and a lot of big events,” she said. “This is an event to give some attention to them in a very unique setting — after all this is history for Englewood and the forefathers of this area.”
Tickets are now available for purchase at $20 a piece and can be acquired at the Englewood Textile Museum or Etowah Chamber of Commerce.
“Every year is a sell out,” stated Anderson. “We have been really pleased and humbled by the response. It is really amazing every year to see how many people will come. I think people really like the event and they like the history that they are presented with.”
The event will take place outside with tables spread apart for social distancing.
Hand sanitizer will also be available at the tables to help prevent people from getting sick due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Luckily this is an outdoor event, so social distancing really isn’t much of a problem,” she noted. “Being an outdoor event has a lot of protocols already built in.”
Along with the actors and performance, she believes the food is another reason many people want to view the event.
“We have some really great campfire chefs that make some really incredible food, so I think that people are excited for the actors, performance and with the food they receive,” she expressed. “This will be a good dining experience as well as a good entertainment experience.”
Looking forward to other events, C.A.G.E. still plans to hold its annual Christmas parade this year as well.
“I think some people are ready to get out of the house and go to events where they can easily social distance,” she said. “I think people are just ready to see people.”
Any questions pertaining to the events can be found by calling C.A.G.E. at 423-887-5455.
