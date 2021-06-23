The Etowah Carnegie Library will have the following program this week as part of the Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program:
• Thursday, June 24, 1:30 p.m.: Millie the Cow Program with Craft
All programs are free, in-person, and are planned to be held outside at the library (weather permitting). Programs may be subject to change and/or canceled due to inclement weather if they can not be moved indoors. Follow the library’s Facebook page for the most up-to-date program information. Bring a lawn chair.
Register and log reading at etowahcarn egie.readsquared.com
For complete program details, visit www.etowahlibrary.com
Call the library at 423-263-9475 for any questions.
Free lunches are served daily from 1 to 1:30 p.m. for children 18 and under.
•
The Friends of Etowah Carnegie Library will have a pop-up book sale at the library on Thursday, June 24, from 3 to 5 p.m.
•
The Etowah Carnegie Library has new artwork on display provided by Community Artists League Artist Barbara Bisson. This artwork will be on display through August.
The Community Artists League is an organization established to promote the arts in the greater Athens area. The league supports and encourages student, amateur, and professional artists with monthly meetings, opportunities to exhibit artwork, and comradeship.
The library is located at 723 Ohio Avenue in Etowah. For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
•
United Way’s annual Power of the Purse online auction will be held June 23, at 8 a.m. through June 25 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at https://www.charityauctionsto day.com/t/power-of-the-purse-3811E7470D
The online auction will feature designer purses and a variety of other fine items for ladies. All proceeds benefit the United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties and its partner agencies.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are parking spaces 204 and 205 on Washington Avenue, from Jackson Street to Long Street. This closure will last until Thursday, July 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area. The purpose of this closure is for a building construction.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:
The areas to be affected are Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue, and parking spaces 72, 73, and 74 on Washington Avenue. These closures will last until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 5:30 p.m. The purpose for these closures is ongoing building renovation.
Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.
•
Families are invited to join the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Etowah Carnegie Library.
The program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children.
According to a news release, “By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.”
The free program is available to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years. Registration is open at etowahcarnegie.readsquared.com
For more information, call the library at 423-263-9475.
The Athens Parks & Recreation Department announces the Athens Farmers Market is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.
An official event celebrating the market’s 11th season will tentatively be held Saturday, June 26, from 9 to 11 a.m.
All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the Parks & Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov
For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.