While the holidays may be over, the Friendly Fellow Club is still in need of some giving to help people in need in the local area.
With a significant increase in both food costs and requests for assistance this year, the Friendly Fellow Club is asking the community for additional donations to ensure it can meet the rising demand and expense.
The Friendly Fellow Club is a 501(c)(3) organization that, for more than 80 years, has provided food baskets to local families to get them through winter. Not only are the donations tax-deductible, but because the Friendly Fellow Club operates under an all-volunteer board, 100% of all donations goes to help families in Athens and McMinn County.
Online donations via credit/debit card or PayPal can be made online at friendlyfellows.org by clicking the donate button. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Athens, TN 37371-0325.
Make checks payable to Friendly Fellow Club. Notes can be left in the online giving portal or with your check for honorariums or memorials.
The following are the most recent donations to the organization:
• In memory of Boyd and Dorthy Bivens and Roy and Geneva Wilson, from Chuck and Judy Bivens: $200
• In honor of grandchildren, Tatum, Huntlee, Grady, Loftin and Quinn, from Carter Runyan and Jerri Bryant: $300
• In honor of clients who support WarrenJackson CPAs: $1,000
• From Keith Memorial United Methodist Church Adult Fellowship: $150
