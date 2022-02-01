A change to the number of ambulances across McMinn County has been brought up to a portion of the McMinn County Commission.
During last week’s regularly scheduled McMinn County Emergency Services Committee, AMR Regional Director Josh Spencer and AMR Operations Supervisor Jamey Nicholson were on hand to suggest a new alignment of ambulances in the county.
“We’re required to staff five ALS (advanced life support) ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Spencer said. “It’s no secret that during COVID, any job force is struggling with staff right now. The last few months it was really hard for us — we had several out with COVID and we had people who left the industry altogether. That put us in a little bit of a bind.”
He said that got him thinking about ways to staff differently to accommodate those types of situations without decreasing AMR’s presence.
He noted that “40% of calls we run in McMinn County don’t require a paramedic level of care. Two EMTs could efficiently handle that patient.”
So, he proposed to the committee that instead of the five paramedic-level ambulances, AMR instead staff four ALS ambulances that would have paramedics and two Basic Life Support (BLS) ambulances that would have no paramedic on board.
He added that paramedic supervisors could also be on call in quick response vehicles (QRV) should they be needed.
“We could staff up to six ALS if we needed to,” Spencer said.
He said that transfers out of the county can cause problems in the current setup, but the proposal would alleviate some of that.
“We would not be taking paramedics completely out of the system to send them to Chattanooga, Pulaski or Knoxville — they’re staying in Athens and we can use the two EMTs to transport those patients,” he said.
He stressed that his plan would not leave McMinn County less protected.
“It’s not a downgrade in service by any means, just a more appropriate utilization of service,” Spencer said. “We use the right level of care for the right level of patient.”
Nicholson added that his hopes with the new setup would be that paramedics would more easily be able to stay inside the county lines.
“Right now, if a hospital calls or we have a doctor’s office transport to Knoxville or Chattanooga, we have to use one of our ALS paramedic trucks to do that transport,” he said. “It takes that truck out of the rotation. If we have two basic trucks with two EMTs on it, that truck could transport out of town and we still have our medic care for the county. If we need more, we have myself or a supervisor on a QRV truck to hop in that BLS truck and it becomes an ALS truck.”
Nicholson noted that the swap from a BLS to ALS truck would be as simple as one of the standby paramedics getting in the truck.
“The paramedic will be able to carry all the necessary medications and narcotics and cardiac meds, he’ll have those with him,” he said.
Spencer noted that this would also allow a second paramedic to arrive on a scene more easily in the case of a serious car accident or something similar.
“Now you have an extra set of hands as the paramedic is off the truck, he can get there and provide an extra attendant in the back for transport,” Spencer explained. “Today, we could lose two paramedic level ambulances going to Knoxville or Chattanooga and they’re gone for three hours and you only have three trucks left in the county.”
He added that both Blount and Knox counties do this type of tiered response.
McMinn County Mayor John Gentry noted that his focus with any change would be to lower the chances of the county not having any spare ambulances on call.
“I want to make sure we’re doing something to lessen the level zeros,” he said. “If we agree to the two BLS trucks, I want to make sure it’s a way to increase the number of trucks here.”
Spencer said that his thoughts would be that the BLS trucks would be available for 12 or 16 hour shifts and the ALS trucks would be available 24 hours per day.
“Overnight, there’s not a need for BLS trucks,” he said. “They’re primarily needed between about 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. when we’re doing emergency room discharges back to nursing homes or have a high influx of doctor’s office calls. The net gain is during peak hours and then it drops back off to the four ALS trucks and a supervisor sitting there.”
“I was leaning toward a 24 hour BLS,” Nicholson said.
“I can certainly commit to there would not be a decrease in unit hours per day,” Spencer said. “If anything, there would be an increase.”
Spencer added that AMR gets about 30-40 requests for service per day inside of McMinn County. Five to seven of those, he said, ultimately get canceled once they arrive on scene and 30-35 of them end up being actual transports. Of that latter number, he said almost 50% “don’t need a paramedic.”
He also noted that while staffing got pretty tight recently, things are beginning to get back to normal for them for now.
“The last couple of weeks we finally got back to a full compliment of staff,” he said. “We’ve started hiring a couple of paramedics and EMTs who are going through our new hire orientation. People are still coming here to work.”
No decision was made on the suggestion during last week’s meeting and Spencer said they plan to provide more information and an official proposal in the near future.
