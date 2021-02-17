More than 100 students were recognized as this years Dream Achievers, sponsored by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
The Dream Achievers award recognizes students in grades 7 through 12 every year during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. There were 101 local students honored this year, though there was not the traditional ceremony due to COVID-19.
“It is normally presented on the Sunday before the Monday holiday,” said Ann Boyd, the president of the McMinn County Chapter of NAACP. “This year, however, we weren’t able to have the Dream Achiever ceremony ... This year we were able to recognize them through Facebook and other social media.”
Those who are recognized usually obtain a certificate of achievement and a $500 scholarship from Tennessee Wesleyan University.
This year 101 students received the award for maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade point average.
“This number is down a little bit from previous years, but that may be due to the remote learning that was brought about from COVID,” Boyd stated. “We recognized the two top seniors, one from McMinn Central and one from McMinn County High School, for having the highest GPA, though we haven’t presented them the scholarship yet.”
Among the Dream Achievers, Precious Brown was honored at McMinn Central High School with a 4.29 GPA and Jayden Nevaeh Morris was recognized at McMinn County High School with a 4.2 GPA.
The program started in 2014 when they recognized students graduating that year with their first ceremony.
“This is the first year that we haven’t been able to have an in-person ceremony since the program started in 2014,” she noted.
Boyd believes the program is important to encourage people to work hard and attend college.
“We felt that they didn’t receive enough recognition and we also did this to honor Dr. King, he was a dreamer and he believed in people, African Americans in particular, having dreams to achieve something bigger and better than what they can see,” she expressed. “So we called this the Dream Achievers ... we have also noticed that since we started the program there has been greater participation at TWU.”
She believes the program helps promote the university to students who may have previously thought about other schools.
“We have increased the local enrollment from minorities in McMinn County ... I believe it increased the awareness of the local college,” she said. “Some people may really want that campus experience at another college, but this helps them realize that they don’t necessarily need that because they can have the same experience at Tennessee Wesleyan.”
Boyd stated they worked closely with the schools in order to get the students recognized despite COVID-19 limitations.
“We asked the schools for the names of students that achieved a 3.3 or greater GPA,” she stated. “After receiving the names we had graphics made to honor the students, then I took them to the school systems so that they can be distributed.”
She hopes they will be able to hold an in-person ceremony again next year.
“We don’t have any reason to say that we will cancel it next year,” she expressed. “We, along with the rest of the country, hope the COVID-19 virus will be close to eradicated or controlled by this time next year.”
She thanked the school system, along with other entities, for their continued support.
“The school systems have always been very supportive and very willing and able to give us the names of the students that we want to recognize and they would attend the ceremonies as well,” she said. “We would like to thank the students and the parents for encouraging them to continue to learn, achieve and excel in school. And I would like to thank all of the members of the NAACP local branch in McMinn County.”
