September is Fall Prevention Month and Morning Pointe Senior Living is sharing the importance of good balance for seniors.
“Falls are the leading cause of injury-related death for seniors,” said Mandy Taylor, RN, and senior vice president of clinical services at Morning Pointe Senior Living. “Falls can dramatically affect quality of life and independence for older adults.”
For example, a fall may result in a broken bone, a head injury, bruises or simply a decreased level of confidence in movement, which can increase the risk of falling.
Each of these outcomes takes a harder toll on senior adults’ bodies, from bone healing to skin integrity.
Katie Grant, doctor of physical therapy, shared that 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falls.
“The population is aging, so the number of people falling is increasing,” Grant shared. “There are a number of contributing factors with age. Seniors may lose some of their strength and muscle mass as they are often less active. They may be on more medications, have problems with their vision or be more likely to experience a vitamin D deficiency.”
There are several ways older adults (and individuals of any age) can lower their fall risk.
• Ensure your environment is well lit. Replace burned-out lightbulbs (or have family replace them if they are not an easy reach). Put a lamp next to your bed, or keep a night light to illuminate the way to the bathroom.
• Take your medications as prescribed. Talk to your doctor and/or pharmacist if you feel dizzy. Sometimes medications can affect your balance, and your health care provider may be able to help.
• Have your vision checked regularly. Poor vision can cause missteps or allow you to bump into things more easily.
• Wear stable footwear, such as non-slip shoes. Avoid flip-flops or high heels.
• Check your vitamin D and talk to your doctor to see if you need to supplement.
• Ensure hand rails are in place on both sides of stairs.
• Make clear paths throughout your house, without clutter or furniture in the way.
• Avoid throw rugs — they are a tripping hazard.
• Take your time rising from your bed or chair. Rising too fast can lead to a drop in blood pressure.
• Be mindful of small animals, such as dogs or cats, while standing or walking.
• Store items you use frequently on easy-to-reach shelves or cupboards.
• Add a grab bar and/or non-slip bath mat to your shower.
• If you have been recommended a specific assistive device (such as a cane, four-wheel walker or front-wheel walker), use the device recommended by your health care provider.
• Maintain an active lifestyle. Moving and exercising improves your balance and strengthens your body, maintaining your muscle mass.
Strength and balance exercises that can be useful for seniors include (but are not limited to) yoga, tai chi, gardening, walking with light weights, or simply doing light squats while holding onto a chair or countertop.
“You can absolutely improve your balance,” said Grant. “You just have to challenge it in a safe environment.”
One great tool for seniors is to get a fall risk assessment by their primary care physician or physical therapist.
“Therapists are here to help get people stronger,” said Grant. “We work on strength in physical therapy, and occupational therapists have an eye for safety. We can encourage patients with a home exercise program to carry over after therapy sessions.”
For the best fall risk strategies for you, consult with your personal physician.
Also, visit cdc.gov/falls/ for more information and statistics about falls and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.