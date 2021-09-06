tnAchieves, the TN Promise partnering organization serving 89% of Tennessee’s high school seniors, recently completed three summer programs designed to increase college readiness and enrollment.
Launched in 2012, tnAchieves summer programs provide an opportunity for students to eliminate remedial needs and build more college confidence. This is particularly important for students who are the first in their families to attend college.
In July, tnAchieves hosted its signature three-week Summer Bridge Program at 17 campuses across all of Tennessee’s community colleges and boasted an 88% success rate. The Summer Bridge Program partners with the state and colleges to prepare students both academically and socially for college.
Summer Bridge Program participants work with college professors to improve their proficiency in three core subjects: math, reading and English. Students receive critical instruction but also work to improve their confidence.
tnAchieves leverages high-impact practices like prescriptive scheduling, cohorting and relational advising. Ninety seven percent of participants reported an increase in college confidence at the conclusion of the program after 15% reported college confidence prior to the program.
This year to address travel and safety concerns, tnAchieves also built and offered an online version of the Summer Bridge Program that boasted an 83% success rate with 126 students participating.
“We created summer programs to not only boost our students’ academic performance but also to provide a smoother transition to college,” said tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro. “While an 89% success rate is impressive, it is just as important that our students have exposure to college campuses and leadership prior to fall classes. These programs are game changers not only in decreasing summer melt with 99% of participants enrolling in college but also in increasing first year college retention with participants increasing their likelihood of staying in college by 34%. With learning loss and college-going rate declines, there has never been a more important time for programs like these.”
tnAchieves offered a third option to students from the Memphis urban core known as Summer Institute. This program allows participants to enroll in credit bearing classes while also addressing remediation needs simultaneously.
Eighty-three percent of participants are considered economically disadvantaged and 100% identified as non-white. This year, Summer Institute had a 100% success rate, meaning all participants who would have started college behind are now ahead of their peers during the first semester of college.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 non-profit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008.
To learn more about the program, visit www.tnAchieves.org or contact DeAlejandro at (865) 621-9223.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.