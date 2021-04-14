The Athens City Council is being asked to approve a measure to streamline the application process for events in Downtown Athens.
As part of the consent agenda at its next meeting on Tuesday, April 20, the council will consider approval of an agreement with Main Street Athens.
The agreement essentially allows Main Street to use three city-owned parks — Market Park, Knight Park and Veterans Park — as well as certain city streets and rights-of-way for various festivals and events that are coordinated by Main Street.
During Monday’s council study session, Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire explained the purpose for the proposed agreement.
“The council had asked in the past, when we’re doing (multiple) festivals, if we could put an agreement in place so that the festival organizer does not have to come to the council every time they want to do something,” said Fesmire. “This is the standard agreement that we use modified for Main Street.”
If approved, the agreement would allow City Manager C. Seth Sumner or another authorized city official to communicate with Main Street representatives regarding availability of these facilities and locations, and to approve their use under the blanket authorization provided in the agreement.
The pact also requires that Main Street procure adequate liability insurance coverage for any activities it hosts on city property and to indemnify the city from any claims of personal injury or property damage that may occur during these activities.
According to Fesmire, Main Street has already obtained appropriate insurance for these events, which must be a minimum of $1 million per occurrence according to the agreement.
The main purpose for the agreement, according to Fesmire, is to expedite authorization for any event Main Street wishes to host on these city properties.
“It speeds things up quite a bit,” he said.
Fesmire added that he has spoken with Main Street Athens Executive Director Lisa Dotson and she had no issues with the terms of the agreement.
“Since the DBA (Downtown Business Association) was merged with Main Street a couple years ago, they’ve taken on the historic festivals and events that we’re accustomed to,” said Sumner. “They’re all under Main Street, so we just look to keep that agreement in force with the appropriate authority.”
“And basically what this (agreement) does is you are saying that they are doing this for the benefit of all citizens — that’s who you are allowed to loan to,” added Fesmire.
“It just establishes them under those criteria.”
