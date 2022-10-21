Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hagrett was in the local area on Thursday, visiting a few locations between McMinn and Monroe counties for two separate occasions.
Hagrett’s first stop in McMinn County on Thursday was at the E.G. Fisher Public Library, where he presented a check to the library for a $12,150 grant.
While at E.G. Fisher, Hargett met with local government officials such as McMinn County Mayor John Gentry and State Rep. Mark Cochran.
“We don’t get to go everywhere but the real reason that I like to make these presentations personally if I can is because one, I want to show appreciation to those who are working so hard at the library and making it successful, and two, the media comes and shines a bright light throughout the community on the important work of libraries,” Hargett said. “Libraries are so much more than they used to be. Libraries are a place that when you walk into that front door a library doesn’t care how many zeroes you have in your bank account and they don’t care who your mommy and daddy is. You come here and work to unlock that potential, so being able to better invest in technology helps our community grow and thrive.”
In addition to presenting the check to E.G. Fisher Public Library, Hargett also presented a check for a $6,832 grant to the Tellico Plains Public Library as well.
“I have seen countless numbers of ways these grants have helped libraries,” Hargett said. “Here (Tellico Plains Library) they are investing in solar charging umbrellas and Athens was doing hotspots, a solar charging table, digital literacy and they also want to purchase some power banks for their facility. I have found that libraries are so creative in the ways they can utilize money to better embrace technology.”
Hargett also commended the volunteers at both libraries for their efforts in supporting the organizations.
“I would also like to encourage people to visit their libraries,” he stated. “If you haven’t been to one in a while, come back and see what you are missing.”
In addition to the library visits, Hargett also appeared at the McMinn County Election Commission office to help encourage and support early voting.
“Early voting started (Wednesday) and we want to make sure that people understand that they can come and cast their vote now and not have to wait until election day,” Hargett said. “Now about 60% of the people who are going to vote in an election vote early, so that tells you that in Tennessee that works and it also helps spread out all that work over a couple of days instead of just one day where everyone comes out at once.”
