An investigation that lasted nearly a year recently resulted in the arrest of a woman alleged to have stolen money from a local bank.
On March 29, Athens Police Officer Eric Sauber took a local woman — identified as Lacey Michelle Ryan, 32, of Decatur — into custody on an indictment for theft $10,000 to $60,000.
The investigation began on June 19, 2020 when APD Sgt. Chandler Rollo spoke with a representative of Simmons Bank’s Corporate Fraud Division about a possible embezzlement incident.
The representative claimed that Ryan, a former employee at the time, had taken a large sum of money from the bank on Dec. 4, 2019. The man claimed that Ryan could be seen on video walking out of the vault “with cash in her hand.”
Later that day, he claimed, she deposited the same amount of money that came up missing from the vault into her personal account via a cashier’s check from somewhere else.
The case was then turned over to APD Det. Nick Purkey, who retrieved all videos of the alleged incident and then interviewed Ryan on Aug. 18, 2020. During that interview, she reportedly admitted to the theft and said she used a jacket to try to hide the money.
She then allegedly said that she deposited the cash into an account she held at another bank, got a cashier’s check and put that money back into her Simmons Bank account.
Purkey then turned the case over to the 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office to consider indicting her on the charge.
The next day, Ryan reportedly contacted Purkey and claimed that she was “getting the money to pay Simmons Bank back the money she took.”
She was later indicted on the charge by the McMinn County Grand Jury and taken into custody by Sauber on March 29. She was booked into the McMinn County Justice Center and later released on $10,000 bond.
