Former McMinn County Commission Chairman David Crews has become interim Tennessee State Senator to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Mike Bell’s departure.
State Sen. David Crews (R-Athens) was selected by the McMinn County Commission to represent District 9 until Nov. 8, when a new senator will be elected.
Crews was sworn in at the Senate chamber last Wednesday due to a vacancy brought about by the early resignation of Bell. Normally, the outgoing senator serves until the newly elected person is sworn in, but this became a unique situation.
Bell retired early from the Senate in August and pursued a new career with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Bell started with TWRA earlier this month, leaving the seat open.
Because Bell was a resident of McMinn County, the McMinn County Commission was charged with finding a person to fill in the vacancy. This seat represents an area including McMinn, Meigs, Bradley and Monroe counties.
According to McMinn County Mayor John Gentry, the position could have been left vacant until the November election, however, if an important matter arose during the time of the vacancy then the 9th District would not have been able to vote.
Crews had been the chairman of the McMinn County Commission and was selected for his experience with government.
“I am honored to serve the people of the 9th Senate District, even for this short period of time,” said Crews in a news release to The Advocate & Democrat. “I will work hard for the citizens in Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk counties and fulfill the duties of the office. I will be available to help with state services in any way I can. I appreciate the McMinn County Commission for trusting me with this responsibility.”
