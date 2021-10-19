The Athens City Council will consider action on Tuesday night that could help to expand the city’s network of transportation amenities.
The council discussed this issue at last week’s study session. The Athens Public Works Department is requesting council approval to apply for another round of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Community Transportation Planning Grant (CTPG) to continue its efforts to develop the city’s transportation master plan. Athens has completed two previous rounds of CTPG projects.
According to an Oct. 6 memorandum from Public Works Director Ben Burchfield to City Manager C. Seth Sumner, “The program has been instrumental in rapid progression of planning and construction of long-term transportation improvements for the City.”
Athens’ most recent CTPG project, the Community Mobility Plan, was completed earlier this year.
“That plan is to serve as the launching pad for this CTPG project,” stated Burchfield in the memo.
If approved for this next round of funding, the city would pursue a pedestrian and bicycle master plan as part of the city’s transportation master plan. This study would involve collaboration with Athens Parks & Recreation to incorporate citywide improvements on existing assets and to improve access to them, including the possibility of extending the Eureka Trail into the city using existing railroad lines.
Burchfield noted during the study session that the grant application period runs through Dec. 30. Grant recipients are eligible for up to $125,000 in funding, with 90% funded by TDOT and a 10% local match.
“In our experience, I’ve found the bang for the buck is really hard to beat,” said Burchfield at the study session. “It’s a 90/10 with the brunt of the cost being funded by the state.”
The resolution being considered by the council on Tuesday night also states that, if the grant is awarded, the city will adopt a resolution expressing its intent to implement these plans following completion of the grant.
