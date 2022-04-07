The Meigs County High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) program has seen several students achieve success at the regional and state level.
Included in that success is freshman Oliver Adams, who will be reciting the FFA creed in a national competition later this year.
Meigs FFA Advisor Brittany Davis also had a first in her tenure leading FFA programs, two students — sophomore Holly Hickman and freshman Holley Bostic — competing in the Bull Pen competition.
Seniors Autumn Ellis, Ashlyn Rayl, Emily Henry and Bridget Woodall also competed in the Quiz Bowl competition and fellow senior Taylor Gregory won the East Tennessee region and finished in the top three at state in the proficiency area competition for Landscape Management Entrepreneurship.
Adams’ success came in reciting from memory the FFA creed, a five paragraph statement written by E.M. Tiffany in 1930 that lays out the beliefs of FFA members.
Adams said his interest in competing in the recitation of the creed came from his older brother, who took on the same challenge four years ago.
“When my brother was a freshman in high school, he also recited the creed,” Adams said. “We worked on it in one of our ag classes and it’s helped me grow as a public speaker and as a person.”
Adams said he lives on a small, hobby farm and the love of animals he’s gained from that led him to participate in FFA.
Adams said as he worked his way up through the levels of competition, he simply would recite the creed in front of a panel of judges and no one else. However, during his most recent competition at the state convention in Gatlinburg, he faced a panel of judges with an audience seated behind them.
“It was more nerve-racking because there were more people there,” Adams said. “I was more nervous than I had been in my entire life.”
However, despite his nerves, Adams completed the competition and said he felt he did “pretty well” after it was over.
“I was relieved I got it done,” he said.
His first place finish at state against five other competitors set him up to take part in the national competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, in October. As of now, he’s the only Meigs FFA member to secure a spot at nationals.
“I’m really excited, really pumped,” Adams said. “After I figured out I placed first, I was real excited. Then I was like, ‘I’m going to nationals!’ It was really crazy to me.”
Hickman and Bostic also took part in the state convention, competing in the Bull Pen event, which they described as similar to the reality TV show “Shark Tank.”
The product they created and presented to the judges was a feeder made out of a skid-steer track. Hickman said her grandfather helped her come up with the idea of reusing old skid-steer tracks that were just going to be thrown into a pile of trash anyway.
“When the cattle are hungry, they run up to the feeder and shove against it,” she said. “The plastic is easily broken, but this is stronger and won’t break as easily.”
The tracks are made out of a stronger rubber material than plastic and Hickman said it would likely cost less because it’s reusing an old product instead of creating a new one.
“We’re using something that would just get thrown away,” she said. “Skid-steers get thrown out every month and they serve no other purpose. Using them gets them out of the trash pile and helps animals.”
Hickman said Davis encouraged her to enter the Bull Pen competition with her idea and she recruited Bostic as well.
“I was talking to Holley about it and she thought it sounded like fun so she joined,” Hickman said.
Both Hickman and Bostic live on farms and have experience trying to feed cattle in the current plastic feeders. The duo said the toughest part of the project was drawing up the business plans and getting the rates set for it.
“That was the most difficult part,” Bostic said. “We learned what people go through to start their own business.”
That portion of it was also the most challenging when Hickman and Bostic stood in front of the judges.
“The questions they asked us in the interview were way more in depth than I had thought before,” Hickman said.
There were 15 total teams competing in the Bull Pen and the Meigs duo expects to learn their placing soon. Regardless of how they place, however, they said they have an interest in moving forward with this idea.
“I think there would be a very good market for this type of feeder,” Hickman said. “Once people here have one, we’d be able to expand across the state maybe further.”
Both students built an interest in FFA because of their background living on farms.
“I already do stuff like 4-H,” Bostic said. “My grandpa used to do FFA and he always told me cool stories and talked about his memories. I like promoting agriculture.”
Hickman noted the educational process in FFA drew her in.
“I like to learn about new things,” she said. “FFA and the classes it offers are different from academic classes. I’ve met a lot of new people and came out of my shell.”
Gregory’s proficiency area success was based on the small business he created — Taylor’s Lawn Care. According to his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) write-up, Gregory began with three customers and has expanded to nine.
“I was responsible for providing landscape management services such as mowing lawns, weed eating, trimming shrubs and applying mulch to flower beds and other areas for landscape design projects,” he said of when he first started. “The business has continued to grow over the years, providing services on a bi-weekly basis during summer.”
He now offers “mowing, weed eating, mulching, spraying for weeds, blowing leaves and trimming shrubs.”
Davis said she’s excited about the success of all of the Meigs FFA students so far this year.
“I’ve got a great group of students here,” she said. “I’m really excited about this group of students and what the future holds.”
Specifically about Hickman and Bostic, Davis said she’s “really proud of them,” especially since her ability to help prepare them was limited because she hadn’t had a team in Bull Pen before.
“I was limited in the guidance I could give,” she said.
In regard to Adams, Davis said she is “so pumped for Oliver” and added that she’s never had a creed speaker win at state before.
“It’s all based on his hard work,” she said.
