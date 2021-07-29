University of Tennessee system President Randy Boyd will make a trip across the state and to the local area beginning in August as part of the “Everywhere you look, UT” tour.
Beginning Aug. 3, Boyd will travel to more than 50 counties during the next three months learning about and celebrating UT’s impact across Tennessee.
“Everywhere you look, we are making a sizeable impact in the communities we serve,” Boyd said. “I’m looking forward to visiting with our state’s difference-makers and community leaders as we remember the important role our campuses and institutes play in Tennessee.”
On Aug. 10, Boyd will be in Meigs County to visit the “Everywhere you look, UT” mural at the Historic Rockholt Building and Meigs Theater. He is scheduled to be there at 4 p.m. and the mural is located at 17209 TN-58 in Decatur.
Built in 1948 by Calvin Rockholt’s grandfather, W.H. Rockholt, the Meigs Theatre was the weekend destination for local moviegoers.
In 1950, the Rockholt Building was constructed next door, housing a dry goods store selling furniture, appliances and clothing. The theatre closed in 1960 and was used for storage until the two spaces were combined.
The Rockholt Furniture Store was in business for 58 years before closing in 2008. The Rockholt Building now bears the 50-foot UT mural visible to approximately 1.8 million travelers a year and is being renovated for lease to the state departments of Children’s Services and Human Services.
