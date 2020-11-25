The start of the next two-year Tennessee General Assembly session will begin in January.
According to State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville), the senate members are currently debating if the length of the session will be “abbreviated” or full term due to COVID-19.
“Recently we had an abbreviated session; we left a lot of bills on the table because of COVID and we ended up only passing bills because they were timely or specifically related to COVID,” said Bell. “We don’t yet know this year if we will go in and have a full session or have an abbreviated session (again) because of COVID.”
He believes the determining factor will be based on how quickly a vaccine could be spread around the state.
“I had a discussion with the regional director of health last week about this subject and their hopes right now are to have the vaccine available to every Tennesseean by mid spring,” stated Bell. “That is what we are hoping to have done and if that happens maybe we will have a full session ... Most of the senate is age 65 years or older and that age group, along with people who have co-morbidities, is much more vulnerable to the effects of COVID.”
Education is one of the areas Bell foresees coming up in the next General Assembly.
“We have a relatively large pool of federal funds for education through the CARES Act and through some other grants and we will look at increasing our spending on literacy and making sure that our local school districts have the tools they need to catch up due to all of the lag time that was brought about by COVID,” Bell noted. “I would expect the governor to bring back some of his criminal justice reform package and probably the constitutional carry bill that I have carried on behalf of the governor’s office ... but all of this will be contingent on how big of a legislative session we have this year.”
He also expects to see the continuation of the constitutional amendment to cement Tennessee as a right-to-work state’s second passage.
“For background on constitutional amendments, they have to pass one General Assembly, which was the last two years, by simple majority and now it has to come to this General Assembly and pass by 2/3 majority,” explained Bell. “Procedurally it doesn’t really matter if it passes this year or next year because it will be the same General Assembly, so this is one of those issues that we could easily set aside if the session will be short because it has to pass within the two year assembly and, procedurally, it can’t get on the ballot any quicker if it were to pass this year or next year.”
Bell is “absolutely” in favor of the amendment due to it having been a state statute for many years that has “benefited” Tennessee greatly.
“That is why we are the number one state in the nation for automotive manufacturing ... The reason all of these manufacturers have moved out of the union states to come to Tennessee is because of our right-to-work stance,” Bell said. “This has been a statute and making it a constitutional amendment will make it much tougher to reverse than it would be to change a statute.”
The right to work statute has been state law since 1947. It provides that workers cannot be hired or fired based on their membership in, affiliation with, resignation from, or refusal to join or affiliate with any labor union or employee organization.
