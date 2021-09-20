Sept. 23 is National Miniature Golf Day and the McMinn Senior Activity Center is hosting its first miniature golf tournament this Thursday at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to
play.
If you have any questions about the mini golf tournament or other
center events, contact
the McMinn Senior
Activity Center at 423-745-6830.
•
The McMinn County Sheriff’s Department, along with Polk County,
will be holding a DUI checkpoint on Highway 163 in McMinn County at the Polk County line on
Saturday, Sept. 25, from 6-10 p.m.
•
The Womac-Weir family reunion is planned for Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Sanford Baptist Church Family Life Center, located at 2415 County Road 50 in Riceville.
Guests will gather at 3 p.m. and a meal will be served at 4 p.m.
Guests are asked to bring their favorite dishes and a two-liter drink.
Addresses are not available for everyone, so
notify all family of the event.
For more information or to confirm attendance, call one of the following: Remonda at 423-453-8976; Candice at 423-744-4014; or Mary Evelyn at 423-618-3045.
•
The annual meeting of McMinn County High School Class of 1958 will not be held this year.
The meeting is being delayed due to COVID restrictions. The meeting will be held in the fall of 2022.
•
The Good Faith Clinic will be in session on Sept. 28.
The clinic provides medical care for adults under 65 in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance.
The clinic meets on the campus of Christ Community Church, located at 18 S. Congress Parkway in Athens.
