The Athens Community Theatre (ACT) has announced auditions for the opening production of its 2022-2023 season.
Auditions for the August 2022 production of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” will be held on Monday, June 20, and Tuesday, June 21, at 6 p.m.
ACT is seeking adult actors of all ethnicities to audition for nine roles. There is one role for a young person of approximately 9-12 years of age. This drama offers leading roles for mature actors as the principal characters, Joe Keller and Kate Keller — a married couple in their later 50s/early 60s.
“All My Sons” is the directorial debut for ACT veteran, Brad McKenzie, who produced the troupe’s recent production of “Clue” and was last seen on stage as Bob Ewell in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Anyone interested in performing in the show should attend an audition. These open auditions are available to all, and no advance registration is required. Those auditioning will be asked to read selections from the script.
Interested performers are invited to call The Arts Center with questions at 423-745-8781. The Arts Center is located at 320 North White Street in Downtown Athens. Staff is available for questions during business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Of the 10 roles in the production, six are for men and four are for women, and are as follows: Joe Keller, lead role (male, mature adult, 50+); Kate Keller, lead role (female, mature adult, 50+); Chris Keller, lead role (male, adult/young adult); Ann Deever, lead role (female, adult/young adult); Dr. Jim Bayliss, supporting role (male, adult); Sue Bayliss, supporting role (female, adult); George Deever, supporting role (male, adult/young adult); Frank Lubey, featured role (male, adult); Lydia Lubey, featured role (female, adult); and Bert (male, young person).
For more information, call The Arts Center, follow The Arts Center on Facebook, or visit athensartscouncil.org
All Athens Community Theatre productions are sponsored by Dogwood Dental Care, Grover Thurman, CPA, Kiwanis Club of Athens, Muddy Waters Wine & Spirits, Starr Regional Medical Center, and Willhite and Mitchell, PLLC. All performances presented by Athens Area Council for the Arts are sponsored by The Retirement Guys. Edward Jones of Athens, Willsonthropic, Inc., and Wolfenden Family Pharmacies are AACA premiere sponsors and support all programming, as do the National Endowment for the Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.