As the Christmas season leads to an increase in online shopping, the Athens Police Department has offered tips to protect against the theft of those packages.
According to APD Lt. Blake Witt, the frequency of package thefts in the Athens area is erratic but does tend to pick up around the holiday season.
“We will get two or three neighborhoods saying that they have had a package taken, but it is more of a holiday trend because a lot of people are ordering gifts,” Witt said.
Witt noted that most of the package thieves, or “porch pirates” as the officers refer to them, tend to case out neighborhoods rather than steal on impulse.
“It is mostly subdivisions where they can drive through slowly and look at the porches,” he stated. “They have a system set up. One that we apprehended about a year ago said they noticed on Facebook that people were selling things, so he figured he could make a quick buck. He started casing out some neighborhoods and would get an idea of which houses had people home and around what times they would all be at their home. They would gather information and make a move when they knew they would be safe to do so.”
Witt stated that theft is feeding an addiction that the culprit has.
“Most of them have an addiction. What is an easier way to score quick cash than to pick something up from a porch? With it being an addiction if there is enough temptation there that this type of behavior could lead into a burglary,” he noted. “Usually it’s the addiction and greed that gets these people caught. They start getting greedier and sloppy and it’s when they get sloppy that they get caught.”
Some of the ways to protect packages from being stolen are tracking online deliveries, asking a family member or neighbor to pick up items for you after they have been delivered and asking the post office to hold deliveries for in-person pick up.
“Be proactive. If somebody will be delivering a package you can give instruction for the delivery, such as putting it in a gift style package where it is just a plain box instead of having it styled as an Amazon box,” he recommended. “Another way is to have your package delivered at work or make sure your delivery requires a signature. You can also leave notes that tell the delivery driver where you would like the package by telling them to place the package behind the house or behind objects to keep it out of sight.”
Witt stated that one of the best defenses against thieves and other types of criminals is for neighborhoods to develop strong bonds with each other.
“There are apps that can be used to connect an entire neighborhood together so that everyone can communicate and keep each other safe,” he noted. “I had a case once where there was a suspicious vehicle going through the neighborhood. I gave them my e-mail and they sent me a link where I could communicate with the community. Within a couple of weeks we were able to identify the vehicle and found out that it was a man who was interested in buying a house in the neighborhood, but it was good to know that we could get involved and help and that the community there was able to communicate with each other quickly and safely.”
Witt circled back to an earlier point of thieves casing out neighborhoods before acting.
“When we’ve spoken to those we have apprehended we asked them why they acted where they did and not in any other neighborhood and they would say things like, they had cameras everywhere or this person was watching me the entire time I drove through there, so there is a method to their madness,” Witt recalled. “We find out more by talking to the bad guy and we found that neighborhoods that keep a watch, have cameras and communicate are less likely to encounter these problems.”
Outside of package theft, Witt provided additional advice that applies to theft in general.
“Make sure that you write down the serial numbers to your belongings,” he expressed. “Most insurance companies will have a form where you can write down your belongings and can keep it in a safe or somewhere in case you need it. It is a lot easier for us to get things back if we have a serial number because we can put it in as stolen. If something doesn’t have a serial number put your initials on it or something small to help identify it.”
