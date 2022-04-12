McMinn County firefighters were dispatched to Sevier County recently as part of mutual aid to help against the large Wears Valley fire that destroyed nearly 2,500 acres of land.
The Sevier County fires initially began on March 30 and now are reportedly mostly contained.
Englewood Fire Chief Billy Roach stated that he has been deployed five times through mutual aid to fight different fires.
“We were a part of strike team comprised of Englewood, Athens, Cleveland, Bradley County and Madisonville in the first group,” Roach said. “We went as part of an engine strike team, which was five engines.”
He noted they mainly focused on structure protection and even managed to save two cabins from catching on fire.
“We tried to do structure protection and tried to maintain safety for our crew,” he noted. “Our tanker has been sent to Sevierville three times trying to help them. All of McMinn County is a part of that Tri-State Mutual Aid. We all work really well and we are used to helping each other, so it all worked out real easy.”
Roach believes mutual aid is of everyday importance for the county to uphold.
“None of us are big enough to handle everything that we have,” Roach noted. “The downtown fire in Athens (in 2017) showed how important the mutual aid system is and now that all of McMinn County is a part of that we are able to help each other. Now with the way mutual aid is we can travel anywhere in the state to provide help and even travel out of state, so this is really important to have.”
Roach expressed his thoughts for all the firefighters across the area that take part in mutual aid.
“I have the most confidence in our men and women and in the men and women in McMinn and surrounding counties,” he expressed. “Everybody works really well together. Part of McMinn County just joined the Tri-State Mutual Aid and at the chief conference they really spoke about how McMinn County stepped up and provided assistance in the mutual aid program and it really made me proud.”
Athens Fire Chief Brandon Ainsworth led the strike team for the last crew to be deployed.
“I didn’t go up there until Saturday and we were doing final containment on the fire itself,” he noted. “Most of our assignment was hotspot patrol to seek out and extinguish hotspots and to make sure that everything we were finding was within the already burnt areas and that for the most part was the gist of our 12 hour day.”
Ainsworth noted that the City of Athens along with groups of McMinn County are designated as a task force for district three state mutual aid.
“From the first day of the fire on Wednesday through the last day on Saturday we rotated crews out ... We teamed up with other crews from Cleveland, Bradley, Soddy-Daisy, Rhea County and a lot of others.”
He noted the first crew stayed from roughly 3 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday.
“Those crews were assigned to try to contain the fire and keep roadways for access ports open and some of our members were assigned on teams to try to extinguish cabin fires and do structural protection and our brush trucks were assigned to crews in areas that the engines and tankers couldn’t get to,” he recalled. “There were numerous districts from across the county that teamed up with us and we all went up as one group from McMinn County.”
Ainsworth expressed his belief in the importance of mutual aid across the state.
“There are going to be times when you aren’t going to have enough help, so mutual aid is a great tool to have,” he said. “You can have that additional help in a matter of minutes and all of the departments across the state are designees of the state mutual aid and that is what that activation was on. We received phenomenal support from our local citizens as well as the hospitality of the citizens in Sevierville. They were very appreciative of all of us coming across the state to help them in their time of need and I’m very proud of all the firefighters across our community. They all teamed up and worked well together from start to finish and I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of such a phenomenal group of people from McMinn County and our emergency services.”
