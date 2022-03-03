The March power rate in the area is increasing just a bit for both Athens Utilities Board (AUB) and Etowah Utilities Board (EUB) customers, as TVA’s fuel cost adjustment rises compared to February.
For EUB, General Manager Harold Masengil said that the rate will rise 0.5%, which will mark a 75 cent increase in the average residential electric bill.
The local power rate will move from the current $0.09153 up to $0.09222 per kilowatt hour in Athens. AUB’s winter base rate remains the same as February’s base rate, but TVA has a higher fuel cost for March, thereby increasing the effective rate.
The March fuel cost from TVA is going up to $0.02134 compared to February’s $.02065.
“AUB’s base rate is staying steady in March, at $0.07088, but the slightly higher fuel cost from TVA will push up the total rate just a bit over February,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
A power rate has two components. There is the base rate, which changes seasonally, and a fuel-charge adder from TVA that changes monthly.
“The base rate will stay the same through March, and in April will fall somewhat as we get the first of two ‘transition’ period rates before heading into the summer period,” Scarbrough said.
While the area is beginning to have nice daytime temperatures in the 50s and 60s, even up to 70 degrees, the overnight temperature is still chilly.
“Overnight levels are predicted to fall into the low 30s, even into the mid-20s by the first of March. It is important to keep that in mind because that will keep heating systems cranking,” Scarbrough said.
Homes and businesses will use more energy to maintain comfort in cold weather, whether the source is electricity, natural gas or even wood in the stove or fireplace.
“We just remind people to make your home as air-tight as possible and to keep those wintertime sweaters and sweat pants handy. That’s definitely worth it,” Scarbrough said.
The internet has a multitude of tips on winterizing a home or apartment. Even seemingly small fixes that are inexpensive can make a real difference, he noted.
As in past months, Scarbrough again warned that natural gas costs are higher now than what the local area has become accustomed to in the past year. But prices are lowering somewhat.
February’s Purchased Gas Adjustment, or PGA, fell to $0.06548 from where it was in January, at $0.07208.
“By now, we’ve all seen the impact of the higher natural gas costs. I do want to remind everyone that AUB’s base charge for natural gas has not gone up a bit, but the PGA we get from the pipeline has risen to levels that rival 2014,” Scarbrough explained. “We still plan for the PGA in the coming months to be close to where it was in 2013 and 2014, so it’s best to keep that in mind as we round out the winter.”
