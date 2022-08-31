McMinn County Sheriff’s Department deputies are seeking a suspect after a man allegedly entered an Athens home and assaulted a woman.
At around 6:15 a.m. Sunday, MCSD Deputy Travis Duke was dispatched to a residence on County Road 166 in reference to a burglary and assault.
As he was headed that way, dispatch informed him that the man had allegedly entered the house through a sliding door. When he arrived, the homeowner confirmed that report and said she encountered the burglar at her bedroom door.
He initially took her to the ground, but she reportedly momentarily escaped and got to the kitchen before he brought her down once again and “tried to tie her hands, tried to put a Walmart bag over her head and was going to try to choke her with a pair of shoelaces but instead used her necklace which was already around her neck.”
She was able to fight away from him for a moment, but he grabbed her again and “used a pair of scissors to cut some of her hair off and tried to tape her mouth.”
He finally took off running when her husband arrived outside in his truck. The man, she described, was “in his 30s, had brown hair, glasses, a goatee, was approximately 150 pounds (and) skinny in stature and had on blue gloves.”
He reportedly took off out the front door, jumped over the house’s railing and away to the right side of the house.
Duke went to investigate outside and discovered a blue rubber glove and two black shoelaces there. The woman also pointed out a razor blade that had a piece of it broken off in a door lock. The window screens in the front of the house were also cut and the one on the right was reportedly open with a footprint underneath it. There were also several other footprints similar to the one on the siding under the window.
He also found some of the hair that the suspect had cut from her head.
Duke turned the case over to Det. Greg Earps and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s department at 745-5620.
