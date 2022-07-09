Starr Regional Medical Center (SRMC) has begun a $5.4 million expansion of the hospital for a cardiac catheterization (cath) lab. Construction began on June 29.
The cardiac cath lab and launching of an interventional cardiology program at SRMC means greater access to life-saving heart care in McMinn County. It is estimated to be completed in early-2023.
“This is truly an exciting time for Starr Regional Medical Center, the community and the entire region we serve. This project ensures patients in McMinn County and the surrounding areas have greater access to timely cardiac interventions close to home. The cardiac cath lab demonstrates our commitment to expanding access to services and investing in new technology and capabilities to meet the needs of our growing community in efforts to enhance our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said SRMC Chief Executive OfficerJohn McLain. “We will keep the community informed of the project’s progress and we appreciate your patience during the construction process.”
SRMC has been working to improve the cardiac services offered within the community. The providers and technology within the cardiac cath lab will be able to diagnose and provide treatment for heart blockages and other cardiac conditions without a commute. Starr Regional will be the only facility within 30 miles of its campuses to offer these services, allowing more patients the ability to receive this care closer to home.
Starr Regional is an accredited Chest Pain Center and is affiliated with Covenant Health and its cardiac providers.
According to a news release, “The accreditation, affiliation and new cardiac cath lab is a tremendous step forward in the fight against heart disease.”
The 2,500-square-foot addition will be located where the Outpatient Services entrance and parking area is currently located. This location is close to the emergency department, which will allow access to rapid evaluation for patients experiencing a cardiac event.
During construction, patients seeking outpatient services will be asked to enter the facility through the hospital’s main entrance as the Outpatient Services entrance will be closed during this time.
The news release stated, “We want to reassure our community members that while this entry point is closed, patients will continue to have access to our hospital and our services.”
