Directors at Athens Utilities Board (AUB) voted Tuesday night to bump the rate in the power division up slightly going into the final quarter of 2022.
The increase is 1%. This is the second vote, which makes it official, and the rate change is expected to go into effect beginning Oct. 1.
With the hike, AUB ranks fourth among the 143 power distributors in the Tennessee Valley in terms of having the lowest rates, meaning three have lower rates than AUB.
“AUB has moved methodically on rate changes, never increasing more than is necessary to properly run the utility,” stated a news release from AUB.
Since 1997, this is the fifth power rate increase by AUB. The previous ones have been 3% in 2003, 1.97% in 2007, 1% in 2018, 1% in 2021 and now this increase. That adds up to a 7.97% increase in 25 years.
“As most can imagine, costs for all materials AUB must buy have risen notably just in the past year, bringing on the need for a small increase to keep all costs covered and effectively run the utility for the community,” the release continued.
There have been other raises of the power rate in the past 25 years, but those have been by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and in those increases, no money goes to AUB, according to AUB officials. Since 2003, TVA has raised the rate 13 times, for a total increase of 62.4%.
“We know the score, believe me. No increase is ever wanted and no increase ever feels good, but I feel that our customers will understand that AUB has kept things as tight as possible. We never have an increase that is not needed,” said AUB’s Wayne Scarbrough.
“Consider that with this 1% increase, AUB’s rate locally has gone up 3.03% in the last 15 years. Understand, that doesn’t count TVA’s wholesale cost increases,” added AUB General Manager Eric Newberry.
Newberry noted that AUB has no control over TVA’s price increases.
“There’s nothing we can do about that. AUB doesn’t get to keep any of the money for us to use on our system when TVA has an increase,” Newberry said. “It all goes to TVA.”
Annualized, AUB’s increases over time equal 0.2% per year versus an annualized inflation rate of 2.3% per year over the last 15 years.
“Essentially, AUB has kept local costs in control such that they equal only 1/10 of the rate of inflation for the same time frame,” the release noted.
“That’s something to be proud of and something our customers can appreciate,” Newberry said. “That is one of the things that has us ranked at number four of 143 distributors in terms of low rates. We just don’t raise rates unless we absolutely have to.”
The local move will add about $3-$4 to the average residential bill. Part of this would be an additional 26 cents on the residential customer availability fee, going from $16.06 to $16.32 per month.
“Nobody wants to pay more for any commodity, ever. We understand that. If we could have 1950 rates in year 2022, we would, but that’s just not possible. And we are proud to have operated in a way that has avoided local rate actions of more than 1% even as our wholesale costs have risen in many categories,” Newberry said.
Newberry added that AUB achieved that by keeping annual operating costs in check, training and retaining a top-notch workforce and properly maintaining the millions of dollars of physical assets the utility stewards for the community.
“We will continue to manage and operate the community’s utility as we have, running lean while ensuring that we keep a motivated workforce that is well trained, well equipped and fairly compensated for the excellent work they do,” Newberry said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.