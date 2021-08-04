The conference center at Athens Regional Park will be the site of a Bridal Fair on Oct. 30 and vendors are being sought for the event.
The show will be open to the public with free admission. It will offer local brides-to-be an opportunity to meet with vendors specializing in wedding planning services, floral and food catering, entertainment, event venues, attire design and rentals, and other wedding-related specialties.
The fair has been limited to approximately 25 vendor spaces and is expected to reach this capacity quickly. A good variety of business types is desired and organizers will limit the number of vendors representing a particular line of products or services.
Event planners are seeking local vendors that would like to be a part of the fair. Any business or individual that offers a service or product for weddings or wedding-related activities can contact Tara Waldrop at 423-774-8523 during regular business hours.
Priority will be given to vendors in the Athens/McMinn County area. Full details and show requirements will be provided.
