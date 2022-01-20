The City of Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a presentation at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum with the 2021 Athens Soap Box Derby champions: Stock Champion Juliette Couch, Super Stock Champion Zeke Hembree and Super Kids Champion Madison Woods.
The presentation is set for Jan. 22 at 11:00 a.m. The champions will give a presentation on their experience in Athens and at the All-American Soap Box Derby in Ohio. Anyone between the ages of 7-18 who is interested in racing in the 2022 race is encouraged to attend this meeting.
During the meeting, a Stock and Super Stock car will be available for viewing and the car clinic schedule will be announced, along with the procedure for entering the race.
The Athens Soap Box Derby will be held on June 4 on Washington Avenue. Athens will be hosting races in Stock, Super Stock and Super Kids divisions. The division winners will proceed to race in the 84th running of the All-American Soap Box Derby in Akron, Ohio, July 17-23.
For more information, contact the office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700 OPT 3.
