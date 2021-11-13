An exploratory committee has been formed for Dennis H. Beavers of McMinn County as Beavers is considering running for the state senate seat (District 9) being vacated by retiring State Sen. Mike Bell (R-Riceville).
Beavers was born and raised in McMinn County and graduated from McMinn County High School, Hiwassee College and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, with an Agriculture degree.
He is a licensed insurance agent in property/casualty/life and health.
Beavers worked for President Donald Trump’s campaign staff for two years and later was appointed by Trump to serve as the USDA state executive director of the Tennessee Farm Service Agency.
Beavers lives on his beef and hay farm, where he was raised, and has expanded it with his wife Kristi and their two daughters, one of which will graduate from McMinn County High School in 2022.
A formal announcement is expected to be forthcoming at a later date.
