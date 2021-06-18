The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Kayleigh McEnany will speak at the organization’s 15th Annual Event on June 25, 2022.
McEnany’s most high profile role was serving as the press secretary for former President Donald Trump from April of 2020 until he left office earlier this year.
Following McEnany’s announcement as speaker, the Athens Area Chamber Board of Directors released a statement regarding her selection.
“The Athens Area Chamber of Commerce Board is composed of a diverse cross section of individuals from the Athens community dedicated to the purpose of the chamber, ‘to advance the general welfare and prosperity of the Athens area,’” the statement read. “Historically the decision to bring a speaker for the annual event has not been reviewed by the board and has been made at the sole discretion of the president of the chamber. This year’s selection was no different.”
In the statement, officials addressed any concerns area residents may have about McEnany appearing.
“The board acknowledged that the selection of Kayleigh McEnany as speaker in this moment in time has caused deep concerns among some members of the Athens community,” it continued. “Out of much discussion and by majority, the board determined to honor the existing contract with Kayleigh McEnany and the associated sponsorships.”
However, it was noted that this will lead to some changes in the future for determining a speaker at the event.
“Future speaker selections will be vetted by the full board before contracts are signed,” the release noted.
There has also been a determination to make a charitable donation with some of the revenue from the event.
“The board also determined to utilize 10% (or not less than $15,000) to fund existing small business initiatives in the Athens area aimed at providing opportunities for diverse populations,” the release added.
“Please direct questions or concerns to Rob Preston, president, at rob@athenschamber.org or 423-745-0334.”
