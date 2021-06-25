A new option for keeping fit is in the works in Sweetwater.
In the fall of 2021, the City of Sweetwater plans to unveil its newest quality of life addition at the Sweetwater Recreation Complex — an outdoor Fitness Court® with a supporting mobile app. This capital project is a featured part of a 2021 initiative launched by National Fitness Campaign (NFC), a nationwide consulting organization that partners with cities and schools to plan, build and fund healthy infrastructure.
This year, the City of Sweetwater and dozens of other select recipients from around the country were awarded a $30,000 grant from NFC to help support the program. In addition to grant funding, a city match and a local donation from Sweetwater Hospital Association are making this project possible.
The city is still taking sponsorships on this project.
“We are very excited to be the first city in Tennessee to add an NFC Fitness Court, which will be another great addition to our recreation complex,” Sweetwater Mayor Doyle Lowe said.
The new Fitness Court® is an open-air wellness center that allows users to leverage their own body weight to get a complete workout. Created with adults of all ages in mind, the Fitness Court is adaptable for all fitness levels.
New users can also download the free Fitness Court App — a coach-in-your-pocket style platform — that transforms the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness ecosystem. The Fitness Court App, entitled “Fitness Court,” is available for iOS and Android.
National Fitness Campaign developed the trademarked seven-station system in 2012 hoping to inspire municipalities to transform public spaces into community fitness hubs. There are currently 150 active Fitness Court locations across the country and the campaign will reach a total of 250 cities and schools by the end of 2021.
“I’m proud of our staff for researching this project and applying for the grant funding. The mayor and board immediately approved this project and I think our citizens know that the city will continue to put funds into improving the quality of life in Sweetwater,” Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lamar Hughes noted.
An opening day launch event will be held once the infrastructure is installed, hopefully in the next six months according to officials.
This will be publicized so that the citizens can learn about upcoming community wellness events and programming. For more information, visit www.sweet watertn.net or contact Jessica Morgan at 423-337-6979 or via email at jmorgan@sweetwatertn.net
National Fitness Campaign (NFC) is a social enterprise — founded in San Francisco, California in 1979 — that specializes in funding, activating and promoting healthy infrastructure through partnerships with cities and schools.
Learn more about NFC at NationalFitnessCampaign.com or on social media @NatFitCampaign
