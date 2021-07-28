The McMinn County Commission has unanimously supported a substantial financial contribution to the development of the new Athens Animal Shelter.
The commission voted in favor of a resolution on Monday night to allocate $250,000 from the county’s undesignated capital fund to the project to relocate the shelter. The Athens City Council voted last week to purchase the former offices of The Daily Post-Athenian, located at 320 S. Jackson Street, with the intention of converting half of the building into a new shelter.
The county’s financial contribution will be utilized to fund upgrades to the facility. Athens has already agreed to contribute up to $700,000 to the project.
The resolution passed by the Athens City Council to approve the purchase was contingent upon a financial commitment from the county. That contingency was met with the action taken by the county commission on Monday.
“Hopefully, what this does is allows that center to grow and meet the needs of not only Athens and McMinn County, but the other four municipalities,” said McMinn County Mayor John Gentry during a budget committee meeting held prior to Monday’s full commission meeting.
In addition to the capital funds, the county will also continue to provide a $20,000 annual contribution to the shelter for operation expenses and agreed to increase that amount by 2% each year.
Gentry emphasized that animal control services do not extend outside the Athens city limits.
“If you have a stray and you can take it to the shelter, you take it,” he said. “Athens animal control does not come out into the county; that’s not what this is, but it does allow county residents a place to take stray animals.”
Similar to last week’s city council meeting, a group representing the McMinn Regional Humane Society applauded following the county commission’s vote to fund the project.
In a letter from Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner to Gentry and the commission members, Sumner stated: “I am personally grateful for the care and support shown in this process by the County Commission …”
The 6.68-acre property contains an approximately 18,000 square foot building. Half of the building will be dedicated to shelter operations and the other half will be multi-functional. Earnest money in the amount of $10,000 has been accepted by the seller and will be applied toward the purchase price.
The work is expected to be complete by as soon as this winter.
