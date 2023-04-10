A wide variety of events will come to River Town on April 15 as the River Town Days festival continues.
In addition to the “Run to the River” race benefiting Calhoun School, the Hiwassee Meadowland Park will be filled with a variety of musical entertainment, food, crafters and activities for children. Performing this year will be Cole Sitzlar, Just Us, September Song and Zach Dylan.
Food vendors will offer a vast assortment of meals including BBQ, wings, hamburgers, hot dogs, Asian specialties, kettlecorn, ice cream, Sno-biz and drinks. Water slides, bounce houses and games will be available for children as adults shop among the market place vendors.
Those attending the event at the park will be eligible to win hourly door prizes in addition to having a chance to win the grand prize giveaway, a two night stay at Hiwassee Acres.
Graduates of Calhoun School will also hold their annual reunion during the festival and will have a special tent where former members can meet and gather. At 4 p.m. 2023 scholarship winners will be announced.
The Spring Celebration opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Parking and admission is free.
The park is located across from Calhoun City Hall on Highway 163. Complete details and schedules about the event can be found at www.calhounrivertown.com on the festival link.
The Run to the River event was announced with details in the April 4 edition of The DPA.
Earlier this year, it was announced that Calhoun’s annual summertime River Town Festival would be changed to a series of events beginning in the spring and stretching to the end of the summer. The first event happened near the end of March and the second will take place on April 15.
Events still to come during this year’s festival include:
• “Beat the Heat” takes place on May 12 at the Hiwassee Meadowlands. The public is invited to a free cookout and cornhole tournament sponsored by the Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department. A variety of games and activities will be available for children and the fire department will be accepting donations.
• “Keep It Cool” sponsored by the Calhoun Public Library takes place on June 9 with a homemade ice cream contest and introduces the Summer Reading Program for all children. Attendees to the event will have the opportunity to sample each entrant’s homemade ice cream and place their vote for the best one. Ice cream will flow throughout the park that night and everyone can sample different ice creams, create floats, sundaes and banana splits. Other activities will also be available, including a movie on the big screen in the park pavilion in addition to reading time for children and free books to all children attending.
• “Rollin’ on the River” takes place on July 15 and is a day of events on the Hiwassee River, including the Duck Race for Charity, rubber duck float, cardboard boat regatta, fishing and photo contest, river excursions on the “Hiwassee Queen” and kayak and canoe tours to the Hidden Meadows lake and wildlife area. Events will begin at 9 a.m. and continue into the afternoon. A host of prizes are available this day to participants, including a chance to win a two night stay at Hiwassee Acres on the Hiwassee River for those who purchase a duck in the charity race.
• “Back to School Splash” on Aug. 4 concludes the River Town Days with a free cookout at the Hiwassee Meadowlands with water slides and games for children. Those attending are encouraged to bring school supplies to be donated to Calhoun Elementary.
Complete information and applications to all festival events and contests can be found at www.calhounrivertown.com on the River Town Festival link. More details about each event will be forthcoming as they are announced.
