Fire departments across the state have seen a severe decrease in volunteer firefighters over the past several years.
According to McMinn County Fire Chief Scott Thompson, the decrease has been noticeable for the last five years.
“It seems to be a statewide and nationwide problem, not just here,” Thompson said. “In McMinn County we are 100% volunteers in our fire departments, so without volunteers we don’t operate.”
Thompson noted that not everyone is cut out to be a volunteer firefighter unless they have a drive for it.
“They have to have a desire to do this,” he noted. “It is a big undertaking to do all of the training, the time involved, even getting up from the middle of a birthday party or something else to answer a fire call, but if we don’t have the volunteers then we can’t operate so that is the bottom line. Without volunteers we don’t have a fire department.”
He believes becoming a volunteer firefighter gives a sense of community and honor by helping neighbors.
“I have over 40 years into this,” he said. “We are divided up into 11 fire departments in the county. We are a bunch of small communities and when a big fire happens we usually get people who want to join, but after a week or so they forget that. We must have more volunteers for these departments.”
Thompson noted they have received a volunteer incentive grant to help promote the departments and seek more volunteers.
“Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer can contact a fire chief or contact one of the 11 fire departments and somebody in that community will be able to tell you how to join,” he noted. “The grant we received will allow us to make banners, posters and the like that will be posted across the county for us seeking volunteers.”
Thompson stated that anyone interested in volunteering can also reach out to him for any questions by calling 423-506-1062.
“So people know what to expect in becoming a volunteer: You must complete a minimum of 16 hours introduction to firefighting course that teaches them how to protect themselves and not get hurt,” he noted. “From that point there is a 64 hour class that includes a burn session at Tennessee Fire Academy. It takes time, but the training will be paid for by the county. We just need their time.”
Some of the requirements to becoming a volunteer include meeting the minimum age requirement, being in good physical health and having a clean criminal record.
More information can be obtained by speaking to one of the fire departments or fire chiefs.
“We are in a position where our volunteers are fading and it is not only in the volunteer fire service but volunteering for anything and I think that has to do with the time constraints that everyone is under,” he noted. “I can’t say that this doesn’t take a lot of time, but it’s just a matter of getting your training in and being available.”
