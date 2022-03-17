As the City of Athens turns 200 years old, officials are looking for community input on how to celebrate.
This Friday will be the bicentennial kickoff event held at the McMinn County Living Heritage Museum.
Though Friday’s event may initiate the bicentennial celebrations, Athens City Manager C. Seth Sumner hopes the citizens of Athens will plan new events for the city to hold this year.
“We would really like to see what our citizens and other organizations would like to do to celebrate 200 years,” Sumner expressed. “I haven’t really heard from anyone doing things yet. It is our city’s 200th anniversary so we really want this to be a celebration that is brought from the citizens and big organizations in the community to get their thoughts and ideas on how they would want to celebrate.”
According to Sumner, the date of the city officially turning 200 years old is Aug. 23.
“Anyone who has any ideas that they would like to discuss with me for a bicentennial celebration can contact me at city hall,” Sumner said. “As far as restrictions go, for right now, we just want to make sure that anything we end up partnering on will be safe and open to all people. It needs to be something that will be a very welcoming and friendly environment.”
In addition to the potential new events brought forth by the public, Sumner expects to see special additions incorporated into well known annual events this year.
“I think there are certainly some annual events in our community that we really want to get behind doing something special this year,” he noted. “We do have a small budget at the city to do those kinds of things with.”
Sumner stated a piece of bicentennial merchandise will be available during the kickoff on Friday.
“The unveiling of the 200th anniversary poster on Friday will have printed copies that will be available for purchase at the museum,” he said. “We will also be handing out some 200th anniversary items and keepsakes.”
The poster will feature events, places and people that have shaped the Athens community over 200 years.
“We wanted to make sure to show that the real diversity of our community, which is our strength, is emphasized in this painting,” he stated. “We talk about the naming of the city, we talk about the city being incorporated, the people who have influenced our outcomes and more that really makes this 200 years worth celebrating for the Friendly City. I really love seeing our people come together in the spirit of community and friendship. We continue to want to grow closer together and have a nurturing environment where we can continue to lift each other up and set a wonderful example for the next 200 years of our community and that takes everybody working together and pitching in ... Let us all come together and celebrate this blessed place that we all call home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.